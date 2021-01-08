1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.93.

ONEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,032. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,591 shares of company stock worth $23,407,738.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

