1,900 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,420 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

MYRG stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

