17,218 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

