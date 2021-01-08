$146.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post sales of $146.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.14 billion and the lowest is $138.66 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $554.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.20. 38,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

