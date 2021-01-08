$14.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $14.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.78 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $17.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $57.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $58.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $82.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $212.71. 13,701,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,787,215. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

