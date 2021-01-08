$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) will announce sales of $11.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $13.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $55.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.83 million to $56.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.94 million to $72.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protalix BioTherapeutics.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.
PLX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,775. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
