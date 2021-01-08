$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $46.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

LMST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.