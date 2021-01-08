$10.87 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post sales of $10.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.93 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 billion to $38.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.59 billion to $39.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Dynamics.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion.
NYSE GD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.
