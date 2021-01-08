$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.78, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

