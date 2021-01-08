$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

ANF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.53. 89,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

