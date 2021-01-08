$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,572 shares of company stock worth $1,885,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,500. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

