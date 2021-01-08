-$0.08 EPS Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Dyadic International stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dyadic International by 67.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.