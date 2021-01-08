$0.05 EPS Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

