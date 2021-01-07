Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $104,247.65.

On Friday, October 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

