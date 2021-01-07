Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.42. 861,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 715,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.