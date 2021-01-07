Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.42. 861,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 715,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
