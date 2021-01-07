ZTCoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

