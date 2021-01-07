Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $171.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,540 shares of company stock valued at $54,733,221 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

