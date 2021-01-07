Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. BidaskClub upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $160.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 53,575 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.