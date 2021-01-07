ZeuxCoin Price Up 31% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $398,889.59 and $13,266.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 31% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

