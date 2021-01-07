Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,109.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $196,176.15 and approximately $4,109.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

