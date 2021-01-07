Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €108.00 by Independent Research

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €108.00 ($127.06) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

FRA:ZAL opened at €96.10 ($113.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.94. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

