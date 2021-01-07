ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ZAGG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts expect that ZAGG will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZAGG during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZAGG by 384.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

