Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Buy

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $243.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $236.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.