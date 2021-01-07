Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Buy

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VER. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in VEREIT by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in VEREIT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

