Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to “Buy”

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.