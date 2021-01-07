Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to “Buy”

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $335,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

