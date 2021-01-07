Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Buy

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

