Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to “Buy”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

HEINY stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

