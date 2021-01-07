Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Strong-Buy

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The business had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hanger by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hanger by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Hanger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

