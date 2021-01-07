Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

