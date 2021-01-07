Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Buy

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 118,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 85.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

