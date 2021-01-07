Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to “Buy”

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

