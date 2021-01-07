Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $398.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

