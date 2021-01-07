Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

GIL stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

