Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Sell

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CHMA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,377. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

