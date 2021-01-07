Zacks Investment Research Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

NYSE:BDC opened at $43.51 on Monday. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.