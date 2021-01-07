Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after acquiring an additional 278,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

