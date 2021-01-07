Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Sell

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Shares of RCMT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.58. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

