Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

OMP opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

