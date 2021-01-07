Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

