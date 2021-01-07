Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ICHR opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 409.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ichor by 156.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.