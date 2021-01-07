Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Hold

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Everi stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,750 shares of company stock worth $2,196,263. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Everi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

