Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Hold

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ CME traded up $5.56 on Thursday, reaching $198.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

