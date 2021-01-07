Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Strong Sell

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

NYSE:AU opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

