Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Hold

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $634.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost premium revenues. The company strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expand its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Its shares of have outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses that weigh on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $761.33.

Y opened at $629.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $19,818,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 109.4% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

