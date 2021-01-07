Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $65.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.85 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $256.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.47 billion to $257.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $272.23 billion to $280.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.03. 3,244,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

