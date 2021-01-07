Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $863.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the highest is $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $823.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $130,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $6,407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $131.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $175.65.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

