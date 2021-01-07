Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Equifax reported sales of $905.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.29. The company had a trading volume of 741,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,237. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

