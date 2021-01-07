Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,342 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

