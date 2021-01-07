Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $30.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 billion and the lowest is $27.69 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $25.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $129.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.68 billion to $131.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.48 billion to $137.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.57. 3,639,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average is $270.90. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

